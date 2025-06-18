WNBA's Chicago Sky Teams up with bet365

June 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - Today, the WNBA's Chicago Sky announced a multi-year partnership with bet365, making the leading sports betting brand the "Official Sports Betting Partner of the Chicago Sky."

The multi-faceted marketing agreement includes a variety of branding elements including the bet365 logo presence behind the basket on the north end of the court, along with the center pole pad on both home and visiting team baskets. Additionally, bet365 will receive logo inclusion on in-arena, social media, broadcast, and digital promotional marketing products and materials.

"Our partnership with the Chicago Sky has us floating on cloud nine and is the perfect opportunity for our expansion into the WNBA," said a bet365 spokesperson. "We can't wait to share our Never Ordinary betting experience with Sky fans."

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to partner with bet365 to align with a growing sports trend that brings new visibility to the WNBA and the Chicago Sky," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, said. "We look forward to bringing great new sports betting opportunities to Sky fans, while always encouraging responsible betting and positivity towards our players."

This announcement with the Chicago Sky is the latest sports partnership for bet365 in the U.S. Over the last five years, the sports betting leader has inked deals in professional baseball, basketball, and hockey. Globally, bet365 is the Official Sports Betting Partner of the UEFA Champions League and has given away more than 2,500 UEFA Champions League tickets to soccer fans through their epic Big TicketGiveaway.







