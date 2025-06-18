Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Fever - 6/19/25

June 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries will celebrate Juneteenth, hosting superstar Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the first time at Chase Center on Thursday. The Fever clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship game and are undefeated since Clark returned to the lineup. The Valkyries seek a bounce-back after having their three-game winning streak snapped by Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Valkyries x Juneteenth poster designed by Oakland artist, Taylor Smalls. Smalls' work studies the kaleidoscopic depth of Black and brown skin through the layering of color, creating pieces such as the poster that celebrate the beauty of bold identity and creative expression. Inside Chase Center, the evening will showcase Bay Area talent with performances by local artists for both the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Halftime will feature a special performance by Turf Feinz.

Valkyries vs. Fever

Thursday, June 19 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento), Amazon Prime Video

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Wings 80-71 in Dallas on Tuesday. Monique Billings led the Valkyries with a season-high 18 points, reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Kayla Thornton added 17 points and Laeticia Amihere started 6-for-6 from the field, pacing all reserves with 14 points. The Wings got 20 points and six stocks (4 steals, 2 blocks) from first overall pick Paige Bueckers and 19 points, six assists and three stocks (2 steals, 1 block) from Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned their first home win of the season. » Full Game Recap

ALL-STAR VOTING IS OPEN

Vote your favorite Valkyries to represent the franchise in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and a maximum of 10 by submitting one full ballot per day, including selecting up to four guards and six front court players, regardless of conference. » VOTE HERE

VALKYRIES SIGN BREE HALL

The Valkyries signed a former Fever guard and the 20th pick of the 2025 draft, Bree Hall, on Wednesday. Hall will be with the team when she faces her former team on Thursday. Hall brings a championship pedigree to Golden State after winning two NCAA titles with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2022 and 2024). » Full Story

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Fever have been two different teams this season - posting a 4-2 record with Caitlin Clark in the lineup and a 2-3 record without. In her second WNBA season, Clark is already one of the league's best players, leading in made 3-pointers per game (3.7 3PM) and ranking second in points per game (21.3 PPG) and assists per game (8.7 APG). She has been a polarizing force for women's basketball in college and the pros, wowing fans with her lethal distance shooting and revolutionary play style. Although Clark is the undisputed head of the snake, the Fever have a very talented roster, including backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell and forward Aliyah Boston. Indiana was very active in free agency, signing WNBA legends Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.







