Valkyries Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Wings

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Wings 80-71 in Dallas on Tuesday. Monique Billings led the Valkyries with a season-high 18 points, reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Kayla Thornton added 17 points and Laeticia Amihere started 6-for-6 from the field, pacing all reserves with 14 points.

The Wings got 20 points and six stocks (4 steals, 2 blocks) from first overall pick Paige Bueckers and 19 points, six assists and three stocks (2 steals, 1 block) from Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned their first home win of the season.

BILLINGS' FIRST START

Monique Billings earned her first start of the season, replacing Temi Fágbénlé - who departed for EuroBasket - at the center position. Billings quickly made her mark in the starting role, scoring 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and grabbing five rebounds in the first half. Her 11-point half already gave her the second-most points she's scored in a game this season. Billings thrived in the pick-and-roll, setting crisp hard screens and executing timely slips to the basket. She also put the ball off the floor, faking a dribble handoff and penetrating the paint for a layup. Billings also hit multiple catch-and-shoot perimeter trail jumpers. She finished with a team-high in points (18) and rebounds (7).

THORNTON BUILDS ON PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONOR

Kayla Thornton was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 20.0 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game over her last two games. Thornton entered Tuesday's game with three straight double-doubles, leading the Valkyries to their first three-game winning streak in franchise history. Although her double-double streak was snapped, she extended a streak of multiple made threes to four straight games. Her perimeter shooting volume has grown substantially this season, doubling her 3-point attempts per game (6.7 3PA). Excluding the players that left the team to play in EuroBasket, Thornton is leading the Valkyries in made 3-pointers per game (1.6 3PM). She was fouled on two 3-point attempts on Tuesday, sinking five of her six free throw attempts.

HAYES BACK AGAIN

Tiffany Hayes has suffered two nose injuries in three games with the Valkyries and returned to the lineup after her second multi-game absence on Tuesday. Despite donning a black face mask, Hayes maintained her usual intensity, diving for loose balls and making extra effort plays. The reigning Sixth Woman of the Year came off the bench and scored 10 points with two made 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will host superstar Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the first time at Chase Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT. Northern California fans can watch at KPIX (Bay Area) or KOVR (Sacramento), while the national audience can stream with Amazon Prime Video.







