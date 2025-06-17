Dallas Wings Sign Kaila Charles, Haley Jones to Hardship Contracts

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard-forwards Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts, the team announced today. Both are expected to be available for tonight's game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Charles spent the first 11 games of the 2025 season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. The 6-1 guard/forward was an offseason acquisition for Dallas before being waived this past Saturday. She was a second-round selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, picked 23rd overall by the Connecticut Sun. She spent two seasons in Connecticut before seeing time with the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm in 2022 and 2023. Over 67 career games, the University of Maryland graduate has averaged 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. Her scoring average in 2025 is currently a career high.

Jones comes to Dallas after two seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2023-24) and four games with the Phoenix Mercury this season as a hardship signee. She was released on June 8 following the return of Alyssa Thomas and Natsha Mack. The 6-1 guard/forward is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists across her 84-game career. The Stanford graduate was selected No. 6 overall by the Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft, playing in all 40 games her rookie season to earn AP All-Rookie Team honors.

Prior to signing Charles and Jones, the Wings were limited to eight available players due to injuries to Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist, and National Team obligations for Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder. Per league policy, teams qualify for a hardship exemption once they dip below 10 available players.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.