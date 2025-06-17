Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (6.17.25)
June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (11-1) 76, LAS VEGAS ACES (5-6) 62
GAME #12 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 6
TARGET CENTER - TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025
GAME BOOK
CHERYL REEVE PRESS CONFERENCE
NATISHA HIEDEMAN, DIAMOND MILLER, COURTNEY WILLIAMS PRESS CONFERENCE
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 15 15 26 20 76 Courtney Williams (20) Alanna Smith (13) Courtney Williams (5)
Aces 18 21 13 10 62 Jewell Loyd (12) Jewell Loyd/Kiah Stokes (8) Jackie Young/Chelsea Gray (6)
First Quarter
The Lynx first basket didn't come until 6:39 with a successful and-1 opportunity for Napheesa Collier
Natisha Hiedeman scored her 500th career field goal at 00:53 with a reverse layup
Las Vegas forced Minnesota to shoot 0-8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, marking just the second time this season that Minnesota failed to a make three-pointer the first quarter
Although Minnesota led the quarter in fast break points and points off turnovers, and forced 8 turnovers, the Lynx trailed the Aces 15-18 going into the second quarter
Second Quarter
The Lynx were scoreless for more than 4 minutes in the second quarter, with Las Vegas going on an 11-0 run in that stretch
Diamond Miller drained Minnesota's first three of the night off a pass from Natisha Hiedeman
Minnesota's bench made up 13 of the Lynx's 30 first half points, led by Hiedeman with 8 points and Miller with 5 points
Minnesota forced 10 turnovers in the first half, resulting in 9 points off Las Vegas
Minnesota was held to a season-low 30 first half points, finishing 12-36 (33.3%) from the field and 1-13 (7.7%) from the three-point line
Third Quarter
Courtney Williams tied the game for the first time all night with a jump-shot at 5:26
Alanna Smith scored a layup at the 4:14 mark to give Minnesota their first lead of the game
With a basket at 3:37, Kayla McBride moved to 29th all-time in the WNBA scoring leaderboard with 4,951 total points (surpassing A'ja Wilson, 4,949)
Lynx put pressure on Las Vegas with their highest-scoring quarter of the game at 26 points, Diamond Miller led the way with 7 points
Fourth Quarter
Minnesota started off the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run, behind 11 points from Courtney Williams. Williams posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3PM, 2-4 FT) in the final quarter, with 2 blocks and 2 steals
A steal at 00:58 put Kayla McBride at 10th all-time in the Lynx record books for steals with 166 (surpassing Tamika Williams, 165)
Las Vegas went scoreless for 6 straight minutes in the fourth quarter, going 0-10 from the field
After scoring just 10 points in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas finished the game with a season-low 62 points
The Lynx forced the Aces into 5 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Minnesota finished the game with 27 points off turnovers
Team Notes
With tonight's win, the Minnesota Lynx will play to defend their title in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, hosting the game on July 1 at Target Center
Courtney Williams posted 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-5 3PM, 2-4 FT), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks throughout the night, her fourth 20-point game of the season
Alanna Smith recorded her 6th career double-double with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and 13 rebounds, also adding 3 assists and 2 blocks
As a team, the Lynx kept the Aces to 35.9% from the field, making Minnesota 170-8 all-time when keeping opponents under 40%
Up Next
The Lynx will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Target Center.
