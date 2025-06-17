Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (6.17.25)

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX (11-1) 76, LAS VEGAS ACES (5-6) 62

GAME #12 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 6

TARGET CENTER - TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 15 15 26 20 76 Courtney Williams (20) Alanna Smith (13) Courtney Williams (5)

Aces 18 21 13 10 62 Jewell Loyd (12) Jewell Loyd/Kiah Stokes (8) Jackie Young/Chelsea Gray (6)

First Quarter

The Lynx first basket didn't come until 6:39 with a successful and-1 opportunity for Napheesa Collier

Natisha Hiedeman scored her 500th career field goal at 00:53 with a reverse layup

Las Vegas forced Minnesota to shoot 0-8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, marking just the second time this season that Minnesota failed to a make three-pointer the first quarter

Although Minnesota led the quarter in fast break points and points off turnovers, and forced 8 turnovers, the Lynx trailed the Aces 15-18 going into the second quarter

Second Quarter

The Lynx were scoreless for more than 4 minutes in the second quarter, with Las Vegas going on an 11-0 run in that stretch

Diamond Miller drained Minnesota's first three of the night off a pass from Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota's bench made up 13 of the Lynx's 30 first half points, led by Hiedeman with 8 points and Miller with 5 points

Minnesota forced 10 turnovers in the first half, resulting in 9 points off Las Vegas

Minnesota was held to a season-low 30 first half points, finishing 12-36 (33.3%) from the field and 1-13 (7.7%) from the three-point line

Third Quarter

Courtney Williams tied the game for the first time all night with a jump-shot at 5:26

Alanna Smith scored a layup at the 4:14 mark to give Minnesota their first lead of the game

With a basket at 3:37, Kayla McBride moved to 29th all-time in the WNBA scoring leaderboard with 4,951 total points (surpassing A'ja Wilson, 4,949)

Lynx put pressure on Las Vegas with their highest-scoring quarter of the game at 26 points, Diamond Miller led the way with 7 points

Fourth Quarter

Minnesota started off the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run, behind 11 points from Courtney Williams. Williams posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3PM, 2-4 FT) in the final quarter, with 2 blocks and 2 steals

A steal at 00:58 put Kayla McBride at 10th all-time in the Lynx record books for steals with 166 (surpassing Tamika Williams, 165)

Las Vegas went scoreless for 6 straight minutes in the fourth quarter, going 0-10 from the field

After scoring just 10 points in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas finished the game with a season-low 62 points

The Lynx forced the Aces into 5 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Minnesota finished the game with 27 points off turnovers

Team Notes

With tonight's win, the Minnesota Lynx will play to defend their title in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, hosting the game on July 1 at Target Center

Courtney Williams posted 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-5 3PM, 2-4 FT), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks throughout the night, her fourth 20-point game of the season

Alanna Smith recorded her 6th career double-double with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and 13 rebounds, also adding 3 assists and 2 blocks

As a team, the Lynx kept the Aces to 35.9% from the field, making Minnesota 170-8 all-time when keeping opponents under 40%

Up Next

The Lynx will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Target Center.







