Wings Halt Golden State Winning Streak

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings scored an 80-71 win over the visiting Golden State Valkyries Tuesday night at College Park Center. The Valkyries entered the game as winners of three straight, while the Wings had lost seven in a row, with both streaks coming to a halt. Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 20 points off 9-18 shooting, while Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and a game-high six assists to climb to No. 2 all-time in franchise history for career dimes. Tuesday's meeting was the first between the Wings (2-11) and Valkyries (5-6) as Golden State is currently in its inaugural season.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (20) Smith (10) Ogunbowale (6)

Golden State Billings (18) Billings (8) Burton (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 23, Golden State 16

The Dallas Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the first time, with James making her first career start.

Dallas limited the Valkyries to just 16 first-quarter points - fewest by a Wings opponent in the opening 10 minutes this season. The Wings never trailed in the first, as Bueckers posted eight points to lead all scorers. Dallas shot 50-percent from the field while forcing five Golden State turnovers.

Second Quarter: Dallas 16, Golden State 20

DiJonai Carrington gave the Wings their largest lead up until that point at nine following a pair of free-throws just 15 seconds into the frame. Following a Bueckers three at 6:49, the Wings lead swelled to double figures, 31-21, causing the Valkyries to burn a timeout. Bueckers' point total also grew to double digits at 10.

Golden State responded with a 13-2 run to take its first lead of the game, 34-33, with 2:20 left in the half. The Wings responded with a 6-0 spurt via three-pointers from Ogunbowale and Carrington to take a five-point lead with under 90 seconds left. Dallas carried a three-point lead into the break with Bueckers leading the way with 10 points. Ogunbowale and Carrington each added seven.

Third Quarter: Dallas 19, Golden State 21

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle with four ties and six lead changes as neither team led by more than a basket. Ogunbowale, Bueckers and Kaila Charles each scored four points, while Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with five, as Dallas clung to a one-point lead after three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 22, Golden State 14

The game was tied 70-70 with 4:56 remaining before the Dallas defense kept Golden State from making another field goal the rest of the way and limited the Valkyries to just one free-throw during that stretch. Bueckers and Ogunbowale scored nine of the team's final 10 points to seal the win.

Golden State committed five turnovers over the final five minutes and finished the night with 17 miscues which Dallas converted into 14 points.

The Valkyries narrowly outshot the Wings from the field (40.7 to 39.2 percent) and from three (35 to 25.9 percent), while Dallas finished with a 78.9 percent free-throw clip to Golden State's 69.6 mark. The Wings won the rebounding battle 39-28, sparked by NaLyssa Smith's game-high 10 boards. Dallas held the advantage in points in the paint (32-30), second-chance points (20-6) and fast break points (14-6). The game featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes.

Charles added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wings, while Hines-Allen chipped in nine points, six boards and two assists. Bueckers added a game- and career-high four steals to go along with her game-best 20 points. Monique Billings led Golden State with 18 points and eight rebounds while Thornton scored 17,

The Wings hit the road for their next two games beginning Friday at the Connecticut Sun. The game will air nationally on ION, with tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.







