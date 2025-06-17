Notes: Atlanta Dream 81, New York Liberty 86

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 12 | June 17, 2025 | Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 20 23 23 13 81

New York 24 16 16 26 86

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta New York

Points Paopao (16) Ionescu (34)

Rebounds Howard/Hillmon (7) Jones (10)

Assists Howard (9) Ionescu/Cloud (5)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-falling to 3-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against New York shifts to 23-40 overall, including 12-19 on the road.

The Dream finish 2025 Commissioner's Cup play at 3-2. With tonight's result, $11,000 has been donated to the Center for Black Women's Wellness.

Rhyne Howard nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks.

Te-Hina Paopao led the team in scoring for the second straight game, matching her career high with 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Gray added 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

With her second assist, Jordin Canada became the 40th player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career assists.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Gray and Griner opened the game with back-to-back three-pointers.

Howard dished out assists on Atlanta's first three scoring possessions, including one to Jones for a layup.

Paopao sparked the offense off the bench, scoring 7 quick points in under 3 minutes.

Nia Coffey added to the early three-point barrage, draining Atlanta's fourth triple of the quarter.

Howard added her first block on the defensive end.

Paopao was responsible for 10 of Atlanta's 20 first-quarter points (7 points, 3 created via assist).

The Dream trailed 24-20 after one.

Q2

Griner got things going with a bucket in the paint.

Howard cut the lead to two with a pair of free throws, and Gray tied it 27-27 with a strong drive.

Jones gave the Dream the lead, and Paopao extended it with her second three of the night.

Jones added a triple of her own, and Paopao later tied her career-high with her fourth three, bringing her to 16 points.

Atlanta's bench poured in 19 second-quarter points during a 20-8 run.

At halftime, the Dream led 43-40, fueled by 8 made threes (44.4%) and a perfect free throw mark.

Q3

Griner opened the second half with a jumper, assisted by Canada.

Howard knocked down a three off a pass from Jones.

Canada caught fire, scoring 7 quick points in the first five minutes.

Naz Hillmon contributed with back-to-back buckets to extend the lead to 15.

Griner closed the quarter with another jumper off Canada's feed.

The Dream outscored New York 21-9 to close the quarter, taking a 68-60 lead into the fourth.

Q4

Canada assisted Gray on a fast-break layup to open the final frame, then added a bucket herself.

Howard continued to anchor the defense, blocking Stewart in a key late-game moment.

Gray nailed a clutch three to tie the game at 79-79 with under three minutes to go.

Her second triple of the game moved her into a tie with Iziane Castro Marques for 5th on the Dream's all-time three-pointers list (141).

Despite a strong team effort, the Dream fell to the Liberty 86-81.







