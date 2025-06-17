Sky Conclude Commissioner's Cup Play with 72-79 Loss to Mystics

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Washington Mystics inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, June 17. The Sky are now 3-8 on the season, 1-3 at home, 0-4 against the Eastern Conference and 34-37 against Washington all time. The Sky concluded Commissioner's Cup play at 1-4 in such games.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky in scoring with 18 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. Six of her 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass, which tied her career high. Angel Reese recorded a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with five assists. Her 10 rebounds tied a season high. Ariel Atkins rounded out the Sky's double-figure scorers with 10 points along with seven assists, two steals, two rebounds and a career-high four blocks.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics in scoring with a season-high 32 points. She scored 40.5% of the Mystics' points in Tuesday's game. Shakira Austin added nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks while rookie Sonia Citron scored 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Other highlights include:

Rachel Banham tied her career high for steals in a game with three. She had three steals in her first three minutes

Ariel Atkins' seven assists tied a career high

Brittney Sykes hit a season-high four threes

NEXT UP: The Sky stay at home to take on the Phoenix Mercury for the second time this season, playing inside Wintrust Arena on Saturday, June 21. The Sky are 0-1 against Phoenix this year and 18-29 all time.

Former Sky and current Mercury guard Kahleah Copper recently returned to the lineup for Phoenix following an injury. She averaged 21.1 points with the team last year.

Satou Sabally leads the team in scoring this year with 20.6 points per game along with 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks. Alyssa Thomas averages 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Multiple rookies are making a big impact in Phoenix this season, with Monique Akoa-Makani (7.6 points, 2.5 assists), Kathryn Westbeld (6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds), Kitija Laksa (8.6 points) and Lexi Held (9.0 points) among them.

The game against Phoenix on Saturday tips off at noon and is available on ABC.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 23-9 run from 6:52 in the first quarter to 7:56 in the second quarter

The Mystics opened the third quarter on a 20-8 run from 8:00 to 1:28 in the period

The Mystics outscored the Sky 24-12 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Mystics recorded a season-high 14 steals

The Sky committed 25 turnovers and allowed a season-high 40 points off those turnovers while the Mystics committed 16 turnovers and only allowed three points off them

The Sky recorded four blocks in the third quarter

Washington recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Mystics 50-34 in the paint

The Sky outscored the Mystics 17-10 in bench points

Washington outscored Chicago 20-8 in fast break points

The Sky led by as many as 16 points

The Sky shot 49.2% (30 of 61) from the field and 30.0% (3 of 10) from three while the Mystics shot 45.3% (29 of 64) and 46.7% (7 of 15) from three

The Mystics took 22 free throw attempts while the Sky took 13

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins accounted for 11 of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter (four points, seven points created from assists)

Atkins accounted for eight of Chicago's 12 points in the third quarter (four points, four points created from assists)

Atkins tied a career high in a regular season game with seven assists

Reese accounted for 11 of the Sky's 18 points in the second quarter (six points, five points from assists)

Reese opened the game a perfect 5 for 5 from the field

Reese accounted for seven of the Sky's 16 points in the fourth quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for seven of the Sky's 18 points in the second quarter (five points, two points from assists)

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Brittney Sykes accounted for six of Washington's 11 points in the first quarter (four points, two points from assists)

Sykes accounted for 13 of the Mystics' 21 points in the second quarter (eight points, five points from assists)

Sykes accounted for 11 of Washington's 24 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points from assists)

Sykes passed her season high for threes in a game with four.

Sykes accounted for 13 of the Mystic's 23 points in the fourth quarter (11 points, two points from assists)

Sonia Citron accounted for 11 of Washington's 21 points in the second quarter (five points, six points from assists)







