Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and AP Player of the Week for Week 4, the league announced today. It marks the second weekly honor of Gray's career-both coming this season-and makes her the first Dream player since 2018 to win the award multiple times in a single season.

Gray averaged 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting an efficient 60% from the field over three games. Her +25.3 plus-minus across the week reflected her dominant impact on both ends of the floor, as Atlanta went a perfect 3-0 to continue one of the best starts in franchise history.

She opened the week with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a win over Indiana (6/10), then followed with 15 points, seven boards, and five assists in a balanced effort against Chicago (6/13). Gray capped off the week with a career-best performance on the road in Washington (6/15), scoring 32 points-her first-ever 30-point game-alongside five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The Dream's 33-point win marked their largest margin of victory since 2014.

Gray has established herself as one of the league's most dynamic two-way players, helping steer the Dream to their best start in nearly a decade.







