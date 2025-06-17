Aces Unable to Sustain Lead in 76-62 Loss in Minnesota

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-6) led the entire first half against the Minnesota Lynx (11-1) but were unable to overcome the Lynx's second half run in a 76-62 loss on Tuesday at Target Center. The Aces received double-digit scoring nods from Jewell Loyd with 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell with 10.

The Aces played their third game in a row without reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol).

The Lynx were led by Courtney Williams, who scored a game-high 20 points and 5 assists. Natisha Hiedeman and Maria Kliundikova tallied 12 points apiece off the bench.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 18, Minnesota 15)

The Aces struck early, earning an early 8-0 lead in the opening frame. The Lynx struck back with an 11-4 run, cutting the Aces lead to 1, 12-11 with 3:42 to go, and the Aces lead vacillated between 1-3 points from there. Turnovers plagued Las Vegas early, with more than half of Minnesota's first quarter points coming off of Aces turnovers (9 points from 8 turnovers). Las Vegas ended with a Kierstan Bell jumper at the buzzer to end the first for the 18-15 edge. Mitchell scored 8 in the quarter and Bridget Carleton and Hiedeman led the Lynx with 4 points apiece.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 39, Minnesota 30)

The Aces launched a 14-4 run for a 32-19 advantage at 4:43 and went up by as many as 14 points, 35-21, at the 3:53 mark. Jackie Young and Hiedeman led the way with 6 points for their respective teams. Las Vegas went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in the second, which came from 4 different players, while holding the Lynx to 20% from 3. Minnesota ended the half with a mini 7-4 run, closing the gap to 9 heading into halftime. Both teams shot 36.8% from the field (7-19) in the second stanza.

Third Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 56, Las Vegas 52)

The Lynx cut into the Aces deficit early and opened the quarter on a 10-1 run, knotting the game at 40-40 with 5:26 in the third. Following another tie, 43-all, Minnesota took its first lead of the game with an and-1 from Alanna Smith, 45-43, at 4:14. Minnesota's lead increased to as many as 4 points with 30.2 left. Minnesota outscored Las Vegas 26-13 in the third. The Aces shot 30.8% to the Lynx's 58.8% from the field. Aaliyah Nye chipped in with 5 points in the quarter, while Williams led the way for Minnesota with 6 points.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 76, Las Vegas 62)

Minnesota began the final frame on a 14-2 run, increasing its lead to as many as 16 points, 70-54, and the Aces never recovered. Las Vegas went cold from the field and was held scoreless from the 9:18 mark to 3:02 in the fourth. Williams led all scorers with 12 points, while no one scored more than 3 points for Las Vegas. The Aces had its worst shooting quarter of the game, making just 23.5% from the floor, while the Lynx hit on 30.4% of their shot attempts.

KEY STATS

The Aces gave up 27 points on 21 turnovers and flipped Minnesota's 10 miscues into 15 points.

The Aces were outrebounded 40-34.

Las Vegas finished the game shooting 35.9% from the floor (23-64 FGs) and 37.5% (9-24 3pt FGs) from distance, while Minnesota hit on 38.2% (29-76) of their field goal attempts and 21.7% (5-23 3pt FGs) of their 3-point attempts.

The Lynx bench outscored the Aces reserves 24-15.

GAME NOTES

Loyd now has 5,659 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,669.

With 6 assists, Gray now has 1,671 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is No. 6 with 1,708.

Young went 2 of 2 from the line and has now made 20 consecutive free throws, dating to June 11.

The Aces were without A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol), Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

