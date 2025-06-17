Mystics at Sky Postgame Notes - June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

June 17, 2025

Mystics 79 - Sky 72

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (79) Sykes (32) Austin, Citron (9) Sutton (6)

Sky (72) Cardoso (18) Cardoso, Reese (10) Atkins (7)

Mystics Game Notes:

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 32 points, adding five assists, and three steals.

It marked the third 30+ point, 5+ assist game of her career, and first since Aug. 13, 2023, vs Chicago.

Sykes' performance is the seventh 30+ point, 5+ assist game in the WNBA this season, joining Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, and A'ja Wilson.

She becomes the fourth player this season to notch multiple 30-point games, alongside Collier, Howard, and Wilson.

Sykes made multiple three-pointers for the second time in the last three games and third time this season.

She connected on her first four three-point attempts and finished 4-5 from beyond the arc.

Sykes also matched her season high with three steals.

Sonia Citron posted 13 points and a career-best nine rebounds.

She recorded the sixth 10+ point, 5+ rebound game of her career.

Citron pulled down five rebounds in the first half, tying her season high for any half (last: 2nd half @ Las Vegas, May 21).

Citron recorded a career-best three steals.

She has now recorded multiple steals in three consecutive games.

Citron becomes the first Mystics rookie with 2+ steals in three straight games since Ariel Atkins in 2018.

In her first start of the season, Shakira Austin registered nine points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and two assists.

Austin is the fourth player in the WNBA this season to record at least five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in a game, joining Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson (twice), and Alanna Smith.

She surpassed two blocks for just the second time in her career (career-high: five blocks vs. New York on May 14, 2024).

Austin has now recorded multiple blocks in back-to-back games and three times this season.

Sug Sutton posted a season-high six assists and scored seven points.

Sutton recorded her first 5+ point, 5+ assist game of the season.

She also went 2-3 from beyond the arc, her third game with multiple three-pointers made.

Additional notes

The Mystics recorded a season-high 14 steals (previous high: eight, twice).

Eight different players recorded at least one steal, with four players tallying multiple.

The Mystics forced Chicago into 25 turnovers - the most by a Mystics opponent since Los Angeles committed 28 on May 21, 2024.

Washington converted those into 40 points, a franchise record for points off turnovers. It was also the fourth most recorded in a WNBA game.

Washington tied their season-high with five blocks and 12 offensive rebounds (fourth time).

Chicago, the WNBA's third-best rebounding team, had allowed 12+ offensive boards twice entering the game.

The Mystics recorded 20 fast break points - the third time this season the team has reached the 20-point mark in transition.







