Sparks Sign Grace Berger to Hardship Contract

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization announced Tuesday it has signed Grace Berger to a rest-of-season hardship contract. In 47 games over two WNBA seasons, the 26-year-old guard is averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 44.1% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Berger was drafted seventh overall by the Indiana Fever out of the University of Indiana. The Kentucky native competed in 36 games her 2023 rookie season, scoring a season-high 15 points July 12 against the Liberty, also recording seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the contest.

Berger played for Ormanspor in Turkey's KBSL during the WNBA's 2024-25 offseason, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 85.7% from the free-throw line. Berger spent 2025 Training Camp with the Minnesota Lynx.







