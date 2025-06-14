Sparks Sign Shey Peddy to Hardship Contract

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization announced Saturday it has signed guard Shey Peddy to a rest-of-season hardship contract. In 116 games over five WNBA seasons, the veteran is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Peddy's best season came in 2022 when she started 24 of 34 contests for the Mercury, posting averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. The Temple University alumna was originally drafted by the Chicago Sky in the second round (23rd overall) in 2012 and holds a 90.4 career free-throw percentage in the W. Following her final collegiate season, Peddy was named Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. This past offseason, she was named Defensive Player of the Year at Athletes Unlimited.







