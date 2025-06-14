Indiana Fever Hand New York Liberty First Loss of 2025 Season

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (5-5) defeated the previously undefeated New York Liberty, 102-88, to secure their third Commissioner's Cup victory. With the win, the Fever earned $3,000 for their Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, Peace Learning Center, bringing their tournament total to $10,000 with a 3-1 record.

New York jumped out to an early lead, but a rally from the Fever, including three consecutive three-pointers from Caitlin Clark in a 33-second span, put Indiana within two to end the first quarter. Indiana continued to make it rain three-pointers with five in the second quarter, including an additional three from Clark, bringing her first half total to 25 points. The total was the third most in a single half in Fever history, giving her team a 53-50 lead at the halftime break.

Indiana went on a 25-3 run from 7:01 to 2:01 in the third quarter, creating a sizable lead for the Fever, including three-pointers from Clark, Sydney Colson, Damiris Dantas, Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever closed out the fourth quarter with 10 points from Mitchell and three from Colson and Sophie Cunningham, the latter scoring the team's 17th three-pointer of the game to set a new franchise record.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- After missing the last five games with a left quadriceps injury, Caitlin Clark returned to the starting lineup, recording 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

- Additionally, Sophie Cunningham, who missed the last four games with a right ankle injury, also returned to play, recording five points and four rebounds.

- Lexie Hull played in her 100 th WNBA game, all as a member of the Indiana Fever.

- Sydney Colson made her 250 th WNBA appearance, spread across time with the Fever Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, San Antionio Stars, Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky. Colson finished the night with a season-high 10 points.

- Caitlin Clark recorded 25 points in the first half, the third most in a half in Indiana Fever history, while also setting a personal career high for most points in a single half.

- Caitlin Clark tied her individual high for most three-pointers at 4:14 in the third quarter, hitting her seventh of the game.

- Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, the 28 th of her career, tying Teaira McCowan and NaLyssa Smith for the second most from an Indiana Fever player.

- The Indiana Fever tied a team record for most three-pointers in a single game with 17, with contributions from Caitlin Clark (7), Sydney Colson (2), Sophie Cunningham (1), Damiris Dantas (1), Lexie Hull (3) and Kelsey Mitchell (3).

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hosting the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET in the final conference game of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup.







