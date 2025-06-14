Dallas Wings Trade for Li Yueru

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have acquired center Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm in exchange for two future draft selections, the team announced today. The Storm will receive Dallas' 2026 Second Round pick, which includes the right to swap with the Connecticut Sun, and Dallas' 2027 Third Round pick, which includes the right to swap with the Indiana Fever.

Yueru, a 6-foot-7 center, brings both size and experience to Dallas' frontcourt. Over nine games in Seattle this season, she is shooting 50-percent from three and nearly 92-percent from the free-throw line. Yueru landed in Seattle after being traded from the Los Angeles Sparks this past February. She spent the 2024 season in LA, appearing in 38 games and averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. Her 89.8-percent free-throw percentage ranked third in the WNBA.

Yueru's professional career began in China, playing for the Guangdong Dolphins of the Women's Chinese Basketball League in 2015. The 26-year-old was selected 35th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2019 WNBA Draft, but made her debut in the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky following a pair of trades. Yueru averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds over 16 games with the Sky in 2022. She missed the 2023 season due to injury and was traded to Los Angeles prior to the 2024 season.

Yueru has served as an anchor for the Chinese national team, representing her home country since 2017. She has earned two gold medals (Asian Games), two silver medals (FIBA Asia Cup, World Cup) and a bronze medal (FIBA Asia Cup) on the international stage. She most recently led China with team highs of 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recorded the most points by a woman in Chinese Olympic basketball history since 1998 with 31 points against Spain on July 28, 2024.







