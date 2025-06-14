Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Chicago Sky 70

ATLANTA DREAM (7-3) vs. CHICAGO SKY (2-7)

Game 10 | June 13, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 15 23 20 30 88

Chicago 12 27 15 16 70

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Chicago

Points Howard (36) Cardoso (15)

Rebounds Jones (11) Cardoso/Reese (9)

Assists Canada (8) Atkins (5)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 2-1 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Chicago improves to 27-37 overall, including 15-19 in Atlanta.

The Dream move to 2-1 in 2025 Commissioner's Cup play. With tonight's win, $7,000 has now been donated to the Center for Black Women's Wellness.

Howard set a franchise record with nine made three-pointers-becoming just the fourth player in WNBA history to hit nine in a game. She finished with 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Brittney Griner recorded her 823rd career block, passing Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie for 2nd on the WNBA's all-time blocks list.

Jones posted her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Gray added 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Canada delivered a season-high 12 points along with 8 assists.

Howard passed Layshia Clarendon for 4th on the Dream's all-time assists list with her third assist of the game.

The Dream hit a season-high 12 three-pointers-nine from Howard.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Canada opened the scoring with a deep three to give the Dream an early lead.

Griner added the next three points with a strong post move and a trip to the line.

Howard dished her first assist of the game, finding Gray for a midrange jumper to stretch the lead.

Her second assist came on a kick-out to Nia Coffey, who buried a corner three.

The Dream defense held Chicago to just 12 first-quarter points, forcing five turnovers.

Atlanta led 15-12 after one, with balanced scoring from four different players.

Q2

Canada once again opened the quarter, this time with a pull-up jumper in transition.

Jones found her rhythm inside, scoring back-to-back baskets to keep the Dream ahead.

Canada was everywhere-scoring 4 points, handing out 4 assists, and creating 13 of the Dream's 19 second-quarter points.

Chicago made a push late in the quarter, fueled by second-chance points and trips to the free throw line.

Gray delivered a clutch buzzer-beater jumper from the elbow to end the half.

Despite the late run from the Sky, Atlanta trailed by just one at halftime, 35-34.

Q3

Canada continued her trend, opening the third with another bucket to swing momentum back to Atlanta.

The Dream's backcourt chemistry showed as Canada and Howard connected for back-to-back three-pointers-each assisting the other.

Gray attacked the rim for a tough finish in traffic, helping the Dream regain the lead.

Griner altered several shots on the defensive end, slowing Chicago's interior game.

Howard began heating up from deep, hitting a contested three late in the quarter.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 24-19 in the third to take a 58-54 lead into the final frame.

Q4

Howard erupted to start the fourth, knocking down two quick three-pointers to energize the crowd.

The Dream went on a 19-6 run, sparked by Howard's shot-making and defensive intensity from the full lineup.

Jones and Griner controlled the glass, limiting Chicago to one shot per possession.

Howard scored 17 points in the quarter alone-15 of them coming from three, including a dagger from the logo with under three minutes to play.

Canada continued to facilitate, finishing with eight assists while keeping the pace up.

Atlanta closed the game on a 30-9 run, blowing it open in the final stretch to secure a convincing win.







