Dallas Wings Waive Kaila Charles
June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived Kaila Charles, the team announced today. The 6-1 guard/forward has averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11 appearances this season.
