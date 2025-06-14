Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.14.25)

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (10-1) 101, LOS ANGELES SPARKS (4-8) 78

GAME #11 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 5

TARGET CENTER - SATURDAY, JUNE 14, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 34 24 20 23 101 Napheesa Collier (32) Napheesa Collier (8) Napheesa Collier (6)

Sparks 15 11 25 27 78 Kelsey Plum (20) Dearica Hamby (12) Kelsey Plum (4)

First Quarter

Courtney Williams opened play for the Lynx with a mid-range jumper at 9:29. Williams posted 8 points during the first quarter, going 2-2 from three

Napheesa Collier recorded her 500th career assist on a Kayla McBride bucket at 6:07. Collier matched the second-fewest games required to accumulate 3000+ points, 1000+ rebounds and 500+ assists in WNBA history

Collier nearly tied her career-high for points in a quarter (18), recording 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3PM), while adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the first

The Lynx tied the team-high for made field goals in a quarter with 14, also recording a 73.7% success rate from the field

Second Quarter

The Lynx were scoreless until the 7:41 mark when Courtney Williams finished under the rim, then followed up with a rebound and finish from beyond the arc, bringing the score to 39-19

Napheesa Collier recorded a career high in points in a half, scoring 26 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3PM, 3-3 FT) in the first half, with 6 boards and 6 assists

With her third three-point basket at 3:39, Collier moved into 8th all-time in Lynx records for 3PM (Banham, 153)

Lynx finished the half with their largest lead of the season (32 points, previously 27), leaving the score at 58-26

Minnesota finished the half scoring 16 points off turnovers from Los Angeles

Third Quarter

Diamond Miller drained a corner three off a Natisha Hiedeman pass, extending Minnesota's lead to 74-43 at 3:20

Napheesa Collier shot a perfect 3-3 from the field in the third quarter, also adding 2 steals and 2 blocks

The Lynx bench made up 8 of the team's 20 points in the third quarter

Minnesota finished the third quarter with a 7-2 assist to turnover ratio, with Hiedeman and Carleton each finishing with 3 assists

Fourth Quarter

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu recorded her first basket as a Lynx at 1:13 with a bucket in the paint

Maria Kliundikova led fourth quarter scoring in her Target Center debut, adding 9 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 4 rebounds and a career-high 3 blocks in a single quarter

As a team, the Lynx finished with their highest field goal percentage of the season (56.9%), shooting 41-72 from the field

Minnesota's bench scored all 23 fourth quarter points, led by Kliundikova (9) and Natisha Hiedeman (7)

Team Notes

Napheesa Collier reached 500 career assists in the first quarter. Collier reached 3000+ points, 1000+ rebounds and 500+ assists in 170 career games played, tying the second-fewest number of games in WNBA history to do so (Maya Moore, 163; T-Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker, 170)

Collier recorded a career-high 26 points in the first half, and moved into 8th all-time in made three-point baskets in Lynx history at 3:39 in the third quarter (surpasses Rachel Banham, 153)

Maria Kliundikova became the fifth Lynx in franchise history to post 10+ points/5+ rebounds/3+ blocks off the bench, recording 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks

Courtney Williams posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3PM, 2-3 FT), with 3 rebounds and 2 assists throughout the game

Natisha Hiedeman had her fourth double-digit game off the bench this season with 14 points, 5 assists and a steal in today's game

The Lynx outscored the Sparks in the paint, 50-30 in the contest, keeping Los Angeles to 41.4% success rate from the field

Minnesota improved to 45-2 all-time when shooting 55.0% or better from the floor, including going 2-0 this season (58.6% vs. Phoenix, June 3)

Up Next

The Lynx will host the Las Vegas Aces to close out Commissioner's Cup play on Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.