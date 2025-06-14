Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young Combine for 49 Points in 88-84 Victory Over Dallas

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Behind a combined 49 points from Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young, the Las Vegas Aces (5-4) overcame a turnover-plagued third quarter for a come-from-behind, 88-84 victory over the Dallas Wings (1-11) on Friday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Young topped out with a game-high 28 points, Loyd scored 21 and Chelsea Gray added 13 points and 5 assists. Kiah Stokes grabbed a team-high 8 boards to go with 6 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led four Dallas players who scored in double figures with 26 points.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 24, Dallas 18)

Neither team held more than a 4-point lead through most of the first quarter and at 2:38, the score was knotted at 16-all. The Aces took the lead on a Young layup 7 seconds later, launching an 8-2 Aces run that closed out the quarter. The Aces netted 45% of their shots from the field, while the Wings hit on 41.2% of theirs. Loyd paced all scorers with 8 points; DiJonai Carrington and Luisa Geiselsüder chipped in 5 apiece for the visitors.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 49, Dallas 40)

The Wings stayed close and with 6:30 to play before half, the Aces lead was cut to 31-29. Las Vegas called a timeout and responded by outscoring Dallas 12-4 coming out of the break for a 43-33 lead. The teams then swapped buckets to close out the half. Las Vegas hit on 58.8% of their attempts from the floor, including 4 of 8 from distance, while the Wings shot 40% overall and 3 of 7 from 3-point. Ogunbowale led all scorers with 13 points; Loyd scored 8 for the Aces.

Third Quarter Highlights (Dallas 70, Aces 64)

The Wings shot 7 of 10 coming out of the half in an 18-0 run, during which the Aces committed 9 turnovers, as Dallas went up 58-49 at 5:12. Young broke the scoring drought at 4:52, but the Wings followed with a 6-0 spurt, expanding the gap to 64-51. The Aces had the next 6, all at the line. The scoring see-sawed again through the remainder of the quarter. In all, the Aces gave up 14 points on 10 turnovers in the quarter, while scoring 2 off of Dallas' 2 miscues. Las Vegas hit 44.4% (4-9 FGs) of their field goal attempts to the Wings 60% (12-20 FGs).

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 88, Dallas 84)

Dallas retained its lead and pushed it to 11 points, 82-71, with 3:55 remaining in the contest. From there, the Aces clamped down on defense and narrowed the gap to 82-81 at 1:11. With 28.4 seconds remaining Loyd hit the go-ahead 3-pointer (84-81) and Gray scored a pair from the line with 13.1 ticks remaining to cap an Aces 15-0 run in which the Aces hit all 12 of their free throw attempts. In outscoring Dallas 24-14 in the final stanza, the Aces made just 3 of 16 (.188) from the field, but scored 17 points on 19 (.895) free throw attempts, while the Wings shot 6 of 13 (.462) from the floor, missed both of their 3-point attempts and went 2 of 2 from the line. Young topped all scorers with 13 points (11-11 FTs), while Geiselsöder had 6 for Dallas.

KEY STATS

The ACLU is currently tracking 588 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States.

Dallas shot 47.1% (33-70 FGs) from the field and 40% (8-20 3pt FGs) from distance, while Las Vegas made 41.9% (26-62 FGs) overall and 34.5% (10-29 3pt FGs) of their 3-point attempts.

The Aces made 26 of 28 (.929) from the line; the Wings hit 10 of 11 (.909) of their free throw attempts.

The Aces outscored the Wings 15-8 on the fast break and outrebounded Dallas 36-29.

Tonight marked the 30th straight sellout at Michelob ULTRA with 10,428 in attendance.

GAME NOTES

Loyd now has 5,630 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,667.

With 5 assists, Gray now has 1,661 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is No. 6 with 1,708.

Young went 11 of 11 from the line, the most free throws she's made in her career as well as the most made without a miss.

Loyd made at least 5 3s for the 24th time in her career.

Liz Kitley got the first start of her career.

The Aces were without A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol), Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces conclude their three-game home stand on Sunday, June 15, against the Phoenix Mercury (7-4) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This will be the Aces first regular season matchup against the Mercury, who recently won 93-80 against Dallas on June 11. The last time the two teams met was a May 6 preseason game, which the Aces won 85-84 on A'One Night. The game, which tips at 3 p.m. PT, will air locally on Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.