Las Vegas Aces Top Dallas Wings

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - The Dallas Wings fell at the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 Friday night at Michelob ULTA Arena. Each team led by double-digits with the host Aces getting the last word, rallying from an 11-point deficit with under four minutes to play to score the win. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (1-11) with 26 points and a game-high eight assists, while Luisa Geiselsöder posted a career-best 13 points, going a flawless 6-6 from the field. The win halted the Aces two-game losing streak as they moved to 5-4 on the year.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Dallas

Ogunbowale (26)

Carrington (8)

Ogunbowale (8)

Las Vegas

Young (28)

Stokes (8)

Gray (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, Las Vegas 24 The Dallas Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and Luisa Geiselsöder for the second straight game. The Wings continued to be without Ty Harris (left knee) and Teaira McCowan (National Team obligation), while Maddy Siegrist (right knee) was ruled out earlier in the day.

The Aces took a four-point lead early, 8-4, before Dallas reeled off five straight points from Carrington to give the Wings their first lead of the game, 9-8, after three minutes. Three more lead changes followed as the teams traded blows. Carrington and Geiselsöder led Dallas with five points apiece after the first 10 minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 22, Las Vegas 25 Ogunbowale scored six points in the first two minutes of the quarter to close within one, 28-27. The Aces responded with a 15-6 spurt to go up by double-digits, 43-33, with 1:58 left in the half. Ogunbowale remained hot, adding five more points as Dallas entered the half down nine, 49-40. Ogunbowale had 16 points in the first half off 5-8 shooting, including 3-5 from three.

Third Quarter: Dallas 30, Las Vegas 15 The third was all Wings as Dallas went on a 22-3 run to take a 13-point lead with under three minutes to play in the quarter. The Wings posted a 30-point quarter for the first time since May 29 at the Chicago Sky, backed by balanced scoring. Carrington and Ogunbowale each had eight points while Bueckers added six. The Wings shot 60-percent from the field in the period, committing just two turnovers while forcing 10 Vegas miscues. Dallas scored 14 points off those Aces mistakes while holding the home team to just 15 points. The Wings led by six, 70-64, after three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas14, Las Vegas 24 The Wings saw their lead swell to 11 with 3:55 to go after Geiselsöder finished a layup off a feed from Hines-Allen. Following a Las Vegas timeout, the Aces closed the game on a 17-2 run with 14 of those points coming from the free-throw line. Jewell Loyd made the go-ahead three-pointer with 28.4 seconds left - the Aces lone field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

Dallas outshot the Aces from the field (47.1 percent to 41.9) and from three (40 percent to 34.5), but Las Vegas nearly tripled the Wings up from the free-throw line, finishing 26-28 to Dallas' 10-11. The Aces won the rebounding battle 36-29, while Dallas forced 18 Las Vegas turnovers resulting in 23 points. The Wings finished with 24 assists on 33 field goals.

Carrington added 15 points and a game-best eight rebounds, while Bueckers tallied 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jackie Young led the Aces with a game-high 28 points, while Loyd added 21. Young was a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line, finishing with as many attempts (11) as the entire Wings roster combined.

The Wings return home to College Park Center on Tuesday to host the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.  Media Contacts: Pam Flenke, Vice President, Communications & Broadcasting,  pflenke@dallaswings.com  Tori Newman, Communications Coordinator,  tnewman@dallaswings.com  ABOUT THE DALLAS WINGS The Dallas Wings are celebrating their 10th season in North Texas in 2025, and call College Park Center in Arlington, Texas home. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023. Fans can follow the team on all social channels, including Facebook, X (@DallasWings), Instagram (@dallaswings) and TikTok (@dallaswings).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.