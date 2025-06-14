Storm Acquire Second and Third-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Yueru

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that the team received a 2026 second-round draft pick and 2027 third-round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for Center Li Yueru.

Yueru was traded to the Storm on February 1, 2025, in a multi-team trade involving the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces. Yueru averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in nine games this season. She set her career assist record on May 17 against Phoenix with four assists and hit two three-pointers for the first time in her career during the June 3 matchup against Dallas.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.