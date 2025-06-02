Storm Fall to Aces, 75-70

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Gabby Williams scored 20 points, and reserves Dominique Malonga and Erica Wheeler sparked a furious fourth-quarter rally, but the Seattle Storm fell short of Las Vegas inside Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, 75-70.

The Storm was down 66-51 with 6:51 left in the game, then went on a 19-7 run. That closed the margin to 73-70 with 37.8 seconds showing. Malonga and Wheeler each had eight of those points.

Sunday's game was the second time in eight days that the teams have met in Seattle. The Storm took last week's encounter, 102-82.

"I think our activity on defense is what got us going in the first game," said Williams, whose 20 points made it six straight games in double-figures - a career-best. "Today, with us not being able to get stops, that allowed them to set their defense and take advantage of our offense when we weren't moving the ball as well. That was probably the main difference."

This was the first of six Commissioner's Cup qualifying games for both teams. The next five, all of which will be against Western Conference opponents, also will be Cup qualifiers.

Down 44-32 at halftime, the Storm forced the Aces into missing their first seven shots of the third quarter while scoring eight points of their own to get within 44-40. Las Vegas eventually took a 61-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

Seattle limited the Aces to just 31 second-half points after they racked up 27 points in the opening 10 minutes.

"A team like Vegas, you can't give them a 27-point quarter," Head coach Noelle Quinn said. "The second half... I thought our defense kept us in the game, allowing only a 17-point quarter and a 14-point quarter. That's very good and something we can build on."

Ezi Magbegor pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike had eight to go along with nine points.

Malonga hit 4 of 7 from the floor in almost 13 minutes of action.

"Dom grew up today in a lot of ways," Quinn said. "She played excellent, excellent defense in (Chelsea) Gray and A'ja (Wilson) - they're stars and they made really tough shots over her length. But there were no blow-bys, she stayed in plays, she's physical. I thought she played excellent minutes and provided great energy off the bench."

Wilson led Las Vegas with 19 points, but the Storm defense made her work for those points, as they forced her into 9-of-22 shooting from the field.

UP NEXT

Seattle hosts the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.