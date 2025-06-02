Indiana Fever Sign Guard Aari McDonald

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced the signing of guard Aari (AIR-ee) McDonald via emergency hardship exception. The WNBA emergency hardship exception allows any team to sign a player, with immediate effect, if a team drops below 10 game-eligible players at any time.

Over the course of her four-year WNBA career, McDonald averaged 8.6 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game.

McDonald spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Sparks where she averaged 8.7 points per game, appearing in 26 games total. Drafted No. 3 overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2021 WNBA Draft, McDonald averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 games and was subsequently named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team. During the 2023 season, McDonald helped Atlanta qualify for their first playoff berth since 2018.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.