Connecticut Sun to Host Washington Park Court Unveiling in Partnership with City of Groton, Electric Boat & BuildSubmarines.com

Groton, CT - The Connecticut Sun is teaming up with the City of Groton, Electric Boat and BuildSubmarines.com to celebrate the start of summer break on Friday, June 13 from 4-6pm ET with an exciting community event that will include the unveiling of Washington Park's (155 Meridian Street, Groton, CT 06340) newly revitalized basketball court and a free Sun Academy basketball clinic for kids ages 7-14.

The event will include an appearance from a Connecticut Sun player, as well as prizes and giveaway opportunities, including two tickets to the Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game on August 17th and a Connecticut Sun player signed jersey.

The court unveiling ceremony is a culmination of the Sun's efforts in partnership with the City of Groton, Electric Boat and BuildSubmarines.com to revitalize the basketball court at Washington Park in the City of Groton. The $120,000 renovation, funded by the four organizations, includes new basketball hoops, pavement and paint. The ceremony will feature speakers including Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti, City of Groton Mayor Keith Hendrick, Electric Boat Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities David Roberts, Maritime Industrial Base representatives Courtney Wolfe and Joelle Schmitz, and a BlueForge Alliance representative.

https://connecticutsun.leagueapps.com/events/4625525-tip-off-to-summer-clinic







