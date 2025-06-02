Connecticut Sun Sign Jaelyn Brown

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed Jaelyn Brown to a rest of season contract. Per team policy, no details were released.

The 6-1 guard-forward originally signed with the Dallas Wings during the 2024 regular season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds over 14 games played. Brown was then traded to the Indiana Fever in February 2025, where she attended training camp, but was ultimately waived prior to start of the regular season. The University of California, Berkley standout has enjoyed a successful overseas career, competing in numerous countries including Turkey, Hungary and Sweden.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.