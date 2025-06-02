Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (6.1.25)
June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (7-0) 86, GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (2-4) 75
GAME #7 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 1
CHASE CENTER - SUNDAY, JUNE 1, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 27 24 17 18 86 Napheesa Collier (24) Napheesa Collier (11) Courtney Williams (5)
Valkyries 23 29 8 15 75 Veronica Burton (21) Thornton/ Salaün/Billings (6) Julie Vanloo (4)
First Quarter
Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier each hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions to open the game
Williams scored or assisted on 14 of the Lynx first 16 points of the game
The Lynx shot 57.1% (4-7) from beyond the arc during the first quarter, with four separate players scoring a basket
Five different Lynx recorded an assist in the first quarter, with Williams leading the way with 3
Second Quarter
Jessica Shepard recorded her 250th career assist on a pass to Bridget Carleton at the 8:55 mark
Off a pass from Carleton, Kayla McBride drained a three-pointer to regain the Lynx lead, 45-42
McBride scored a season-high 10 points in the second quarter, shooting 4-5 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc
As a team, Golden State had the advantage in points in the paint (12-4) and fast break points (12-5) in the second quarter
Despite trailing 52-51 at the half, the Lynx posted a season-high 51 points in the first half
Third Quarter
Courtney Williams opened the scoring in the second half for the Lynx with an and-one floater
A three from Bridget Carleton ended a two-and-a-half-minute scoring drought for Minnesota, and started a 9-0 scoring run for the Lynx
Over the final 6:40 of the third quarter, the Lynx held Golden State to just 2 points
Minnesota's tight defense forced Golden State to go 0-9 from the three-point line in the third quarter
Fourth Quarter
The Lynx went on a 15-1 run to open the fourth quarter
Bridget Carleton grabbed her 500th career rebound at the 4:54 mark
Minnesota maintained their biggest lead of the season (22) at the 5:43 mark in the third quarter
The Lynx held defensive pressure in the second half, forcing 6 fourth-quarter turnovers and giving up a season-low 23 second half points
Team Notes
With two steals tonight against the Valkyries, Napheesa Collier moved to second all-time in the Lynx record books with 285, surpassing Abrosimova (284)
Collier recorded her 50th career double-double, posting 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3PM, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 4 assists and a block on the night
With her second 20-point game of the season, Courtney Williams totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3PM, 1-1 FT) with 5 rebounds and 2 steals
Kayla McBride moved into 30th all-time in WNBA scoring (4,886), surpassing Sheryl Swoopes (4,875), McBride posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3PM, 2-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal tonight
With tonight's win, the Lynx extended their road win streak from 2024 to 9 games, Minnesota's second-longest road win streak all-time
Minnesota is now 8-0 all-time in their first meetings against expansion teams
Up Next
The Lynx will host the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
