Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (6.1.25)

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (7-0) 86, GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (2-4) 75

GAME #7 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 1

CHASE CENTER - SUNDAY, JUNE 1, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 27 24 17 18 86 Napheesa Collier (24) Napheesa Collier (11) Courtney Williams (5)

Valkyries 23 29 8 15 75 Veronica Burton (21) Thornton/ Salaün/Billings (6) Julie Vanloo (4)

First Quarter

Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier each hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions to open the game

Williams scored or assisted on 14 of the Lynx first 16 points of the game

The Lynx shot 57.1% (4-7) from beyond the arc during the first quarter, with four separate players scoring a basket

Five different Lynx recorded an assist in the first quarter, with Williams leading the way with 3

Second Quarter

Jessica Shepard recorded her 250th career assist on a pass to Bridget Carleton at the 8:55 mark

Off a pass from Carleton, Kayla McBride drained a three-pointer to regain the Lynx lead, 45-42

McBride scored a season-high 10 points in the second quarter, shooting 4-5 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc

As a team, Golden State had the advantage in points in the paint (12-4) and fast break points (12-5) in the second quarter

Despite trailing 52-51 at the half, the Lynx posted a season-high 51 points in the first half

Third Quarter

Courtney Williams opened the scoring in the second half for the Lynx with an and-one floater

A three from Bridget Carleton ended a two-and-a-half-minute scoring drought for Minnesota, and started a 9-0 scoring run for the Lynx

Over the final 6:40 of the third quarter, the Lynx held Golden State to just 2 points

Minnesota's tight defense forced Golden State to go 0-9 from the three-point line in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

The Lynx went on a 15-1 run to open the fourth quarter

Bridget Carleton grabbed her 500th career rebound at the 4:54 mark

Minnesota maintained their biggest lead of the season (22) at the 5:43 mark in the third quarter

The Lynx held defensive pressure in the second half, forcing 6 fourth-quarter turnovers and giving up a season-low 23 second half points

Team Notes

With two steals tonight against the Valkyries, Napheesa Collier moved to second all-time in the Lynx record books with 285, surpassing Abrosimova (284)

Collier recorded her 50th career double-double, posting 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3PM, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 4 assists and a block on the night

With her second 20-point game of the season, Courtney Williams totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3PM, 1-1 FT) with 5 rebounds and 2 steals

Kayla McBride moved into 30th all-time in WNBA scoring (4,886), surpassing Sheryl Swoopes (4,875), McBride posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3PM, 2-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal tonight

With tonight's win, the Lynx extended their road win streak from 2024 to 9 games, Minnesota's second-longest road win streak all-time

Minnesota is now 8-0 all-time in their first meetings against expansion teams

Up Next

The Lynx will host the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. CT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.