Phoenix Mercury Waive Sevgi Uzun
June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Sevgi Uzun, the team announced today.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
