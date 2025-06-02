Phoenix Mercury Waive Sevgi Uzun

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Sevgi Uzun, the team announced today.







