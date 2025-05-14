Phoenix Mercury Launch PHX ID: Innovative, All-In-One App Experience

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the launch of PHX ID, an innovative feature within the Mercury team app that streamlines the gameday experience for fans. The new feature is a one-stop-shop where fans can use a single rotating QR code to access their game tickets, pay for concessions and merchandise, and earn exclusive offers and rewards.

"PHX ID is introducing technology in a fan-friendly way that has never been done before in the WNBA," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. "This feature will streamline all aspects of attending a Mercury game and is another way we're continuing to set new standards for the fan experience."

PHX ID is powered by Fortress, a sports technology company focused on serving, connecting and engaging fans. The Mercury teamed up with Fortress in 2023 to bring self-scanning ticket kiosks to PHX Arena, providing fans with quick and seamless entry into the arena.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Phoenix Mercury to introduce this revolutionary new feature for their fans," said Fortress US President Britton Stackhouse. "The Mercury have consistently led the way in fan innovation, and we're proud to be the engine behind the experience, helping elevate how their fans connect, engage, and enjoy the game."

Fans with a PHX ID can synchronize Ticketmaster accounts across Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns and PHX Arena concerts and events to:

Scan Tickets : Fans can scan the rotating QR code for quick and easy event access without needing to download tickets to a mobile wallet. Make Purchases : Add a credit card or link a PayPal account for seamless payments at concessions and the Team Shop. Rewards and Offers : Earn prizes, e-cash and seat upgrades simply for using PHX ID. Season Ticket Member Discounts : PayPal X-Factor and SixthMan members can access their discounts to concessions and the Team Shop.

For more information on how to sign up and access PHX ID, visit phxmerc.com/PHXID.

The Suns-Mercury-Arena mobile app powered by Verizon is available for download in the Apple App Store and the

Google Play Store. Everi (formerly Venuetize) has been the multi-mode mobile application provider of the Suns-Mercury-Arena app since 2022.

The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for all home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix.







