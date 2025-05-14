Connecticut Sun Sell out of Season Ticket Memberships for the First Time in Team History

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - For the first time in franchise history, the Connecticut Sun have officially sold out of Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 WNBA season, the organization announced today.

The historic sellout marks a major milestone for the Sun, fueled by a 40% increase in total season ticket sales compared to last season. This rapid growth makes 2025 not only the first sellout but also the fastest pace of memberships sales in team history.

"Reaching a season ticket sellout for the first time in franchise history is a significant achievement for our organization," remarked Sun President Jen Rizzotti. "This milestone reflects the remarkable dedication of our loyal Sun fans, whose continued commitment and enthusiasm for over 20 years make them the best in the WNBA."

Connecticut Sun Season Ticket Members enjoy the best pricing on tickets, along with exclusive access to team events and unique opportunities- like member-only bus trips to road games, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes experiences with the Sun players and coaching staff.

Fans who missed out on full Season Ticket Memberships still have options for the 2025 season, including Partial Plans, Group Ticket Outings and Single-Game Tickets. A waitlist for 2026 Season Ticket Memberships will be available to the public at a later date.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. For more ticket information, please visit: https://sun.wnba.com/tickets

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







