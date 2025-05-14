Golden State Unveils Valkyries Collective

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have unveiled the Valkyries Collective, a group of thought leaders who recognize the opportunity to advise and enhance what the Valkyries are building in the Bay Area. Each individual member of the Collective is a signifier of change, and has demonstrated an authenticity in their everyday lives and chosen crafts. This initial group represents just the beginning, as the Valkyries plan to continue expanding the Collective throughout the inaugural season and beyond, bringing in additional diverse voices and perspectives to help shape the organization's future.

The Collective features prominent figures spanning multiple industries, including R&B singer-songwriter Goapele, golf superstar Michelle Wie West, activist and bestselling author Meena Harris, fashion icon Brittney Hampton, former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence and entrepreneur Alexis Pence, Peloton instructor and motivational speaker, Kirsten Ferguson, and Bay Area hip-hop artist P-Lo. Each member will contribute their unique expertise to help the Valkyries extend their impact beyond the court.

The Collective will collaborate around various aspects of the Valkyries evolution, through thought leadership, community impact, and player engagement. Additional members of the Collective will be announced soon.

"The strength of the Valkyries Collective lies in the unique perspectives and diverse voices each member brings to the group," said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "By listening to and amplifying different viewpoints, we create a more inclusive vision for what we're building with the Valkyries. With this group, we're building meaningful connections across the Bay Area and inspiring the next generation through shared fandom."

The current Valkyries Collective members are:

Brittney Hampton - Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer Hunter & Alexis Pence - Former SF Giants star and his entrepreneur wife, known for their coffee brand and community involvement Goapele - Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter and Oakland native known for her soulful voice and community activism Kirsten Ferguson - Professional fitness instructor, motivational speaker and Peloton coach Meena Harris - Bestselling author, entrepreneur, lawyer, and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign Michelle Wie West - Former LPGA Tour golfer, the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship, and successful entrepreneur P-Lo - Filipino-American rapper, record producer and founding member of The HBK Gang collective

The inaugural 2025 Valkyries season marks the beginning of an exciting journey, with the Valkyries Collective serving as a foundation for future growth and innovation. This initial group of influential voices will help shape the team's impact on the WNBA and broader cultural landscape through social media collaborations, community events, and special appearances. As the Collective evolves and expands, it will continue to enrich the Valkyries' presence both on and off the court, championing inclusivity and pioneering new approaches that connect women's sports with diverse audiences across the Bay Area and beyond.

For more information on the Valkyries Collective or the team's inaugural 2025 season, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.