Golden State Valkyries Announce Audacy as Radio Partner

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today a multi-year partnership with 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM), an Audacy station. All Valkyries games will stream live on the Audacy App, and all home contests will air on 95.7 The Game. Additionally, the Valkyries have announced that Kevin Danna will serve as the radio play-by-play announcer, with Sophia Jones as the color analyst.

"Radio brings a dynamic energy to basketball - Audacy's 95.7 The Game and our talent will create memorable calls that fans remember for years to come," said Valkyries President, Jess Smith. "This partnership enhances the reach of Valkyries basketball, making each moment accessible as we continue to tell the story of our inaugural season."

"We're thrilled to serve as the audio home for the Bay Area's first WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, " said Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy San Francisco, Kieran Geffert. "This partnership solidifies our commitment to keeping Bay Area sports fans connected to every moment of Golden State basketball. We're incredibly proud to broadcast the Valkyries' inaugural season and support their journey as a new WNBA team as they embark on their historic rise."

In addition to live-game coverage, broadcasts will also include a 30-minute postgame show that delivers in-depth coverage of every Valkyries game.

Serving as play-by-play for Valkyries games on radio, Danna just completed his 13th season as voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors and has done play-by-play for the Golden State Warriors Summer League since 2015. Danna's voice is well known around the Bay Area, having called games for Stanford Women's Basketball, University of California-Berkeley Football, and spent over 10 seasons on the air at Pac-12 Networks.

Jones joins the Valkyries broadcast team after spending last season as the voice of Dons women's basketball at the University of San Francisco. Jones has served as a sideline reporter for the Dons' men's basketball program, and for the 2024 NBA California Classic on ESPN2 and NBATV. An alumna of San Jose State University, Jones played basketball for the Spartans and called women's basketball games for the Mountain West Network as a player while rehabbing from injury.

