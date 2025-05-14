Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo.







