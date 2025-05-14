Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo
May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2025
- Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Launches 2025 Campaign: Our City. Our Dream. - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo
- Connecticut Sun Expand Coverage on NBC Connecticut
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Team
- Jordan's Furniture Extends Partnership with the Connecticut Sun as Official Furniture and Mattress Partner of the Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Adds Bria Hartley to Training Camp Roster