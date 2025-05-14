Storm Partner with Funko to Tip-Off Their First WNBA Collaboration

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced a new multi-year partnership with Funko, Inc., creating new ways to enhance the fan experience at Storm games through several activations, including the opportunity to take home Lauren Jackson and Doppler POP! collectibles. This is the first time the two local Washington organizations have come together to create limited-edition giveaways.

"We're thrilled to be the first WNBA team to partner with this iconic Pacific-Northwest company," said Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer Nate Silverman. "Funko believes in the power of women's sports, and they've doubled down on that commitment today with this partnership together. We have some fun things in store this season and can't wait for fans to take home their own Storm POP!."

"We're all in on the excitement around the growth of women's sports and are absolutely thrilled to team up with our hometown Seattle Storm," said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko. "This partnership celebrates the incredible talent and momentum of the WNBA and brings fans even closer to the game. As part of this passionate Pacific Northwest community, we can't wait to see Storm fans repping their new POP!s."

There will be several ways in which fans can get their own Storm POP! this season, including:

Ticket Specials

Lauren Jackson fans can snag her exclusive POP! with an exclusive ticket special for the team's contest against the 2024 WNBA Champions, the New York Liberty, on Sunday, June 22, while supplies last. Details to purchase this ticket special will be shared at a later date.

Fans looking to take home Doppler's POP! can purchase an exclusive ticket special for the team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, July 11, while supplies last. Details to purchase this ticket special will be shared at a later date.

Kid's Day supported by Funko:

On Wednesday, July 16, the first 10,000 fans through the gates at the Storm's game against the newest WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, will take home a limited-edition Storm and Funko-themed giveaway.







