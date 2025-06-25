Indiana Spurts out of Halftime Break to Top Storm

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Skylar Diggins scored 22 points and was one of four Seattle starters in double figures, but the Indiana Fever had a hot-shooting third quarter to break open the game and beat the Storm on Tuesday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, 94-86.

In front of a sellout crowd of 18,343, Erica Wheeler added 20 points for the Storm - all during the second half. She had 14 of those during the fourth quarter, 12 of which were from downtown. That was the highest-scoring quarter of her career.

Nneka Ogwumike tallied 16 and grabbed six rebounds, while Gabby Williams added 11 points.

"We were getting the stops and making them take the shots we wanted them to take," Ogwumike said. "We just weren't converting. I thought we were getting some great looks, we were sharing the basketball like we normally do. We just weren't getting them to fall."

The Storm put together a 6-0 run and kept Indiana off the board for 3 minutes, 30 seconds midway through the second quarter and turned a 33-30 deficit into a 36-33 lead. But the Fever closed the half on a 12-3 surge and took a 45-39 lead into halftime.

Indiana quickly scored the first four points of the third quarter, pushing its advantage to 49-39. The margin was still eight at 56-48 when back-to-back baskets by Diggins - a 3-pointer and a lay-in - brought Seattle back within five at 58-53.

The Fever then went on a 13-5 burst and took a 75-58 lead into the final quarter. Indiana hit 13 of its 18 shots during that quarter.

The Storm put the defensive clamps on Caitlin Clark, who scored just six points on 3-of-13 shooting and handed out nine assists. Aliyah Boston led Indiana with a career-high 31 points, and Kelsey Mitchell went for 26.

Seattle shot 46.8 percent for the game and hit 20 of 25 from the foul line (80 percent), season highs for both makes and attempts.

"We have another one on Friday, and we have to respond," Diggins said. "Everybody plays basketball in this league and everybody can get beat. We have to show up better than that."

UP NEXT: The Storm ends its three-game homestand on Friday against Connecticut. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast nationally on ION.







