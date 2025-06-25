Indiana Fever Bounce Back with Road Win over Seattle Storm

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Indiana Fever (7-7) closed out a three-game road trip with a 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm, during which Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Lexie Hull's first career double-double.

The Fever and Storm traded buckets throughout much of the first quarter, with Indiana taking the 27-24 lead thanks to an 8-0 run in the final 1:05 and eight-point quarters from Boston and Damiris Dantas. The Fever continued their lead through the second quarter with eight points scored from Kelsey Mitchell and six points from Boston to put Indiana up 45-39 at halftime.

The visitors controlled the third quarter, establishing a 17-point lead after 30 points scored, including a 10-point quarter from Hull and eight additional points from Boston and Mitchell. Boston's nine points in the fourth quarter helped to seal victory, while setting a new career-high for points scored in a single game, recording her 31 st point off a free throw with 42 seconds remaining.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 800th career rebound in the first quarter, becoming the ninth fastest player in WNBA history to do so.

- Aliyah Boston scored a career-high points with 31 points.

- In her home state of Washington, Lexie Hull earned her first career double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, the latter surpassing her previous high of nine rebounds set against the Minnesota Lynx on September 6, 2024.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 26 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 14 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Kelsey Mitchell scored a season high 26 points, also totaling a season high five three-pointers made.

Up Next: Following a three-game road trip, the Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the LA Sparks on Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on Prime Video and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.







