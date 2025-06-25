Postgame Notes: Min vs Was (6.24.25)
June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (12-2) 64, WASHINGTON MYSTICS (7-8) 68
GAME #14
CAREFIRST ARENA - TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 22 15 18 9 64 Alanna Smith (26) Jessica Shepard (15) Shepard/Williams (4)
Mystics 20 19 15 14 68 Shakira Austin (19) Kiki Iriafen (11) Jade Melbourne (5)
First Quarter
Jessica Shepard opened scoring for the Lynx with a put-back layup after an Alanna Smith block on the defensive end
The Lynx went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter, with nine coming from Alanna Smith. Smith tied her career-high for points in a single quarter with 13 (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), also blocking two shots and grabbing three boards
A successful and-1 opportunity from Kayla McBride gave Minnesota a 20-6 advantage with 3:04 left in the first quarter
The Mystics responded with a 6-0 run in the final minute of the first, bringing the score to 22-20, in favor of the Lynx
Second Quarter
The Lynx went scoreless for nearly three minutes for the start of the second quarter, until Natisha Hiedeman found Alanna Smith in the corner for a three-point basket
Although Minnesota outscored Washington in points in the paint (22-20) and fast break points (9-2) the Mystics posted 19 points in the second half as opposed to the Lynx's 15
Smith tied her career-high for points in a half with 18 (6-10 FG, 1-4 3PM, 5-5 FT), and recorded four rebounds, four blocks and an assist during the first half
Third Quarter
A three from Alanna Smith broke a two-minute scoring drought to start the second half, chipping away at Minnesota's deficit and bringing the score to 40-41
The Lynx regained their first lead since the end of the first quarter with a buzzer-beater finish under the rim at 00:00.1 from Jessica Shepard, allowing Minnesota a one-point advantage at 55-54
Jessica Shepard and Smith combined for 12 of Minnesota's 18 third-quarter points. Shepard went 2-for-2 from the field, also grabbing four rebounds and blocking a shot while Smith went 3-6 from the floor and 1-2 from beyond the arc, posting two steals and a block
Fourth Quarter
Maria Kliundikova drained a three off a pass from Kayla McBride, which was the only field goal made by Minnesota in the quarter
The Mystics kept the Lynx to just a 11.1% (1-9) success rate from the field throughout the fourth quarter
Minnesota went to the free throw line 12 times in the fourth, but was only able to capitalize on six of the opportunities
Team Notes
Alanna Smith posted a career-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3PM, 6-7 FT) and tied a career-high six blocks while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Smith becomes the third player in franchise history and first in the WNBA this season to have a 25+ PTS/ 5+ REB/ 5+ BLK game
Jessica Shepard recorded her 11th career double-double, tabbing 15 rebounds and 12 points. Shepard also tallied four assists, two steals and a block
Kayla McBride played in her 150th game as a Lynx and surpassed Maya Moore (4,984) on the WNBA all-time scoring leaderboard after recording five points in tonight's game
As a franchise, the Lynx surpassed 30,000 rebounds after recording 39 during tonight's contest.
Up Next
The Lynx will travel to Atlanta to take on the Dream on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
