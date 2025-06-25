Indiana Fever Sign Guard Aari McDonald Through Remainder of Season

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Indiana Fever have announced the signing of guard Aari McDonald, who previously featured in three games via the WBNA's emergency hardship exception. Additionally, the Fever have waived guard/forward DeWanna Bonner.

Over her three games with the Fever this season, McDonald averaged 11.0 points per game, 3.0 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game.

Prior to her time with the Fever, the 26-year-old guard played for the LA Sparks and Atlanta Dream, averaging 8.6 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game over four previous seasons.

"I'm so excited to rejoin the Fever. Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be," McDonald said. "I'm grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans-and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I'm on."

"From the moment she arrived in Indy, Aari was a clear fit with the style and mentality we are building here with the Fever," said COO & General Manager Amber Cox. "Though only here a few games, her impact as a playmaker and a defender was evident. We are very excited to welcome her back for the remainder of the season."

Bonner, 37, signed with the Fever as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. Over nine games played, Bonner averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise. Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career," Bonner said. "I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

The Fever return to action on Thursday, June 27, hosting the LA Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.







