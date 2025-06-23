FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Five Indiana Fever Games in 2025

June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - FanDuel Sports Network will televise and stream five Indiana Fever regular season games in 2025.

The network's first telecast will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. The Fever return to FanDuel Sports Network 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30 and the network's schedule will wrap up with three games in August.

"We're excited to once again partner with FanDuel Sports Network as they include the Fever as part of their 2025 broadcast lineup," said Indiana Fever Team President Kelly Krauskopf. "This is another great opportunity for fans to connect with the team, and we're thrilled to have the familiar voices of Pat Boylan and Debbie Antonelli calling the action."

Calling the five games for FanDuel Sports Network will be play-by-play announcer Pat Boylan and analyst Debbie Antonelli for a second straight season. It will be Boylan's 11th season overall as the Fever play-by-play announcer.

Indiana Fever on FanDuel Sports Network

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Thursday, June 26 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30 vs. Phoenix Mercury 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 at Connecticut Sun 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 26 vs. Seattle Storm 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 at Golden State Valkyries 8:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

FanDuel Sports Network Indiana is available throughout Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and the St. Louis market through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, Fubo, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom and Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package). If you watch the Fever on FanDuel Sports Network with your TV provider, you can also stream the games on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com for no additional charge.

Fans can watch the Fever and other programming available within their zip code via FanDuel Sports Network's direct-to-consumer streaming service. The service is available for purchase with monthly ($19.99) and annual ($189.99) subscription options at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com/packages. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on Apple and Android devices, and through a number of connected device platforms and Smart TVs. For a complete list, click here.

New this season, Amazon Prime customers can subscribe to stream FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video as an add-on subscription priced at $19.99 per month.







