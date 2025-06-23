Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream - June 24

June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they welcome the Atlanta Dream to the College Park Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will have the call, with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting. Texas Life Insurance Company is the presenting sponsor for Tuesday's game.

The Wings (3-12) are coming off a 2-1 week, including wins over the Golden State Valkyries and at the Connecticut Sun. Dallas fell in overtime at the Washington Mystics on Sunday, 91-88, despite 27 points from Arike Ogunbowale and 20 points from Paige Bueckers. Atlanta (10-4) has won five of its last six, including a 93-80 home victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Dallas and Atlanta met in the Peach State on May 24, with the Dream scoring an 83-75 win. NaLyssa Smith led five Wings in double figures with 13 points.

Following Tuesday's game, the Wings will host the Indiana Fever on Friday in downtown Dallas at American Airlines Center. One of the most anticipated games of the season features a showdown between the three most recent No. 1 WNBA Draft selections, including the Wings' Paige Bueckers and Indiana's Caitlin Clark. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Dream Schedule & Results

5/25 @ ATL - L, 75-83

6/24 @ DAL (7 p.m. CT)

7/30 @ DAL (7 p.m. CT)

8/29 @ ATL (6:30 p.m. CT)

Atlanta leads the all-time series 27-19

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Doubtful (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Teaira McCowan - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)

Notable Storylines 

Last Week at a Glance ... The Wings went 2-1 last week with wins over the Golden State Valkyries and at the Connecticut Sun. Dallas led the league in rebounding (39.7) and free-throws made (21.7), and finished fifth in scoring (84.7), assists (20.7) and steals (9.0). Paige Bueckers led the way with 20.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Arike Ogunbowale had her second-highest scoring output of the season with 27 points on Sunday at Washington.

A Big Baylor Welcome... The Baylor women's basketball team is expected to be in attendance on Tuesday night when the Wings host the Dream. The game will feature a trio of notable Baylor alumni, including DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and the Dream's Brittney Griner. Baylor University is located 100 miles south of Arlington in Waco, Texas. Bears head coach Nicki Collen coached under Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller at the Connecticut Sun.

Dreams Come True ... The Dallas Wings will fulfill a dream for a child battling a life-threatening illness. Ryann Potter has been courageously battling aplastic anemia. Before her diagnosis, Ryann was an active member of a competitive basketball team, traveling frequently for games. Though her illness has forced her to step back from playing, her love and passion for basketball remain stronger than ever. When asked about her special dream, Ryann didn't hesitate for a moment-she dreams of attending a Dallas Wings game. Included in Ryann's itinerary with the Wings this week are trips to shootaround and practice, as well as Tuesday's game against the Dream and Friday's matchup with the Indiana Fever.

Bueckers Benchmark ... With yesterday's 20-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist showing at the Washington Mystics, Paige Bueckers reached the 200-point, 50-rebound, 50-assist mark fastest in league history, doing so in just 11 games.

Change of Scenery ... The Wings traded for center Li Yueru on June 14 with Yueru making her Dallas debut on Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries. In three games with the Wings, Yueru is averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, including a season-high showing of 11 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win at the Connecticut Sun. Over nine games with the Seattle Storm this season, she averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Top Of The Class ... Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is in a class of her own. She leads all first-year players in scoring (18.2), assists (5.9) and steals (2.0), while listing fourth in blocks (0.9) and rebounding (4.6). Should the stat lines hold, Bueckers would be the first rookie in league history to average at least 15 points, five assists and two steals per game.

Rookies Continue To Wow ... Aziaha James posted career highs in points (17), rebounds (5) and assists (5) in Friday's in at the Connecticut Sun. James and fellow first-year guard Paige Bueckers are two of just three rookies in the WNBA this season to record a 15-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game, with Bueckers doing so four times.







