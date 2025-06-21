Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics - June 22

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington, DC - The Dallas Wings remain on the road for the second straight game when they visit the Washington Mystics on Sunday at CareFirst Arena. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming on ESPN3. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call on the Wings' local broadcast.

Sunday's showdown will be headlined by rookies, as the Wings and Mystics combined for five first-round selections at the 2025 WNBA Draft. First-year players made a statement for Dallas in its 86-83 win at the Connecticut Sun last night, with Paige Bueckers posting a team-high 21 points and Aziaha James tallying career bests in points (17), rebounds (5) and assists (5). Bueckers leads all WNBA rookies in scoring (18.0), assists (5.8) and steals (2.1), while Washington's Kiki Iriafen is the top rebounder (8.8) and third in scoring (13.0), while teammate Sonia Citron is No. 2 in scoring (13.6).

The Mystics (5-8) are coming off a 92-91 loss at the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Sunday's meeting is the first of three between Washington and Dallas (3-11) this season and the only one in DC. The Wings eye their first three-game winning streak of the season following wins over the Sun and Golden State Valkyries this week.

Following Sunday's game, the Wings begin a four-game homestand starting on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff at College Park Center is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming on ESPN3. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sun Schedule & Results

6/22 at WAS 2 p.m. CT

6/28 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

8/10 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

Washington leads the all-time series 42-40

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Probable (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Teaira McCowan - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee) 

Notable Storylines 

Top Of The Class ... Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is in a class of her own. She leads all first-year players in scoring (18.0), assists (5.8) and steals (2.1), while listing third in blocks (0.9) and fourth in rebounding (4.2). Should the stat lines hold, Bueckers would be the first rookie in league history to average at least 15 points, five assists and two steals per game.

Rookies Continue To Wow ... Aziaha James posted career highs in points (17), rebounds (5) and assists (5) in Friday's in at the Connecticut Sun. James and fellow first-year guard Paige Bueckers are the lone rookies in the WNBA this season to record a 15-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game, with Bueckers doing so three times.

Hardship Signees ... The Dallas Wings signed guard-forwards Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts the team announced on Tuesday. Prior to the signings, the Wings were at eight available players due to injuries to Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist, and National Team obligations for Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder. Per league policy, teams qualify for a hardship exemption once they dip below 10 available players. Charles spent the first 11 games of the 2025 season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Jones comes to Dallas after two seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2023-24) and four games with the Phoenix Mercury this season as a hardship signee.

Maddy Siegrist Injury Update... Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has been diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee. The 6-2 forward sustained the injury in the June 11 game at the Phoenix Mercury. Siegrist underwent subsequent testing to confirm the injury while Dallas was on the road late last week. The injury does not require surgery; Siegrist is expected to make a full recovery and return to the Wings lineup later this season. Additional updates will be provided at the appropriate time.

Welcome, Li... The Dallas Wings have acquired center Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm in exchange for two future draft selections, the team announced today. The Storm will receive Dallas' 2026 Second Round pick, which includes the right to swap with the Connecticut Sun, and Dallas' 2027 Third Round pick, which includes the right to swap with the Indiana Fever. Yueru, a 6-foot-7 center, brings both size and experience to Dallas' frontcourt. Over nine games in Seattle this season, she is shooting 50-percent from three and nearly 92-percent from the free-throw line.







