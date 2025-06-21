Seattle Tops Las Vegas, 90-83

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams both double-doubled - 25 points and 12 rebound for Ogwumike, 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Williams, and the Seattle Storm poured in 45 points in the last 16 minutes of the game on Friday to beat the Las Vegas Aces, 90-83.

Skylar Diggins went off for 24 points, and Erica Wheeler added 17 for Seattle (8-5), which won the last two games of its three-game road trip.

The Storm got off to a fast start, building a 10-point lead at 23-13 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. Las Vegas then climbed back in with a 10-0 run, tying it at 23-23 in the opening moments of the second quarter.

Seattle went back on top at 34-30 with 4:48 left before halftime. But the Aces finished on a 15-4 burst and took a 45-38 lead into halftime, then extended it into double-digits through the first four minutes of the third before the Storm came roaring back.

"It starts with the quality of the shots we're generating," Diggins said of the 3-point accuracy. (The Storm boosted their league-leading percentage to 38.5 percent and pushed their season total to 101 makes). "We're being efficient, moving the ball, but I think it starts with the quality of the 3's that we're getting - great shots and great looks most of the time. We're shooting with confidence, we've worked on them, and we believe they're going in."

The Storm were down by 11 points at 56-45 as the clock reached six minutes to go in the third quarter. They closed the quarter with a 22-10 scoring burst, taking a 67-66 edge into the fourth.

"In the second half, they went small ball really early. We found some advantage with their switching," Quinn said. "But I thought we also played in transition a little bit more to attack some of their coverages. We didn't see a lot of zone, but when they showed it, we handled it pretty decently, And then just the efficiency in our offense I thought was just way better."

The lead quickly changed hands four times early in the final quarter. A Jewell Loyd 3-pointer put Las Vegas back on top, 69-67. Wheeler answered with a three to make it 70-69 for the Storm. Another Loyd bucket put the Aces ahead 71-70, then Williams banged down a 3-pointer for a 73-71 advantage. Seattle never trailed again.

"Maintaining our composure, taking care of the ball, getting good shots allowed us to be able to get back and get set," Ogwumike said of the second-half scoring surge. "They were kicking it up quick. We wanted to be able to choke that by taking good shots and taking care of the ball to avoid easy buckets for them in transition."

Williams pulled down four of her rebounds in the final 2:01 of the game. That included back-to-back possessions on the offensive end, helping run the clock from 2:01 all the way down to 1:26 with the Storm still clinging to an 88-83 lead. The Storm scored six of the game's final eight points. Williams effectively clinched it on a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left for a three-possession margin of 90-83.

"It was about making sure we were sharp in our executing and not giving them more opportunities in the second half," said Head Coach Noelle Quinn, whose 82nd career victory - all at the helm of the Storm - put her into the top 20 for WNBA coaching wins.

Led by Diggins' six, Seattle finished with 21 assists. That's the ninth time this season of 20 or more assists, including all eight wins.

Seattle shot 46.5 percent from the floor (33 of 71), and had double-digit makes from downtown for the second straight game, draining 11 of 23 (47.8 percent). Ogwumike was 11 of 16 overall, with 3 of 4 behind the arc.

Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 22 points. A'ja Wilson, returning to the lineup after missing the last three games while in concussion protocol, had a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Storm head home to Climate Pledge Arena to face the New York Liberty on Sunday, June 22 at 4:00 pm PT. The game will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington State.

