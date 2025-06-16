Mackenzie Holmes Returns to the Storm

June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that free agent forward Mackenzie Holmes has signed with the team. Holmes was with Seattle throughout training camp and played in the team's only preseason game against Connecticut on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena.

During her first outing in a Storm uniform, Holmes scored nine points on 80% (4-for-5) shooting from the field and recorded eight rebounds and three blocks, tied for the most blocked shots by any player in a game this preseason.

Holmes was selected by the Storm at No. 26 in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft and missed the 2024 season after undergoing a procedure on her knee.

The 6-foot-3 Gorham, Maine native finished her career at Indiana ranked first in four categories, including the program's all-time leading scorer (2,530), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9), and wins (123). In her five-year career there, she earned eight All-American selections, and in 2024, she earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team, USWBA, and AP All American selections. She became the program's first First Team All-American by any organization (AP, USWBA, WBCA). Holmes converted on 63.9% of her shots from the field in college, which is the third-highest field-goal percentage among players who scored at least 2,500 career points in NCAA history.

