Fever Host Sun While Vying for Berth in Commissioner's Cup Final

June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever wrap up Commissioner's Cup pool play on Tuesday when they host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever can finish in first place in the East and secure a berth in the Commissioner's Cup championship game if they win on Tuesday and New York beats Atlanta.

Indiana is 3-1 so far in Commissioner's Cup play after defeating the Liberty 102-88 on Saturday, handing New York its first defeat all season. The Fever, Liberty, and Dream are all 3-1 in group play with one game remaining. The first tiebreaker to determine who advances to the championship game is head-to-head record. The Fever would win the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York, but lose to Atlanta, which is why Fever fans will want to root for the Liberty to beat the Dream.

All-Star guard Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup for Indiana on Saturday after missing five games with a quad strain and made an instant impact in her return. Clark scored 25 of her 32 points in the first half on Saturday and finished with eight rebounds and nine assists while going 11-for-20 from the field and 7-for-14 from 3-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points in the victory, while Lexie Hull (14 points and four rebonds), Aliyah Boston (10 points, 11 boards, and six assists), and Sydney Colson (10 points and six assists) all reached double figures in the win.

After dropping their first five games to open the season, the Sun have won two of their last five contests, including an 85-83 win at Indiana on May 30. Connecticut is led by veterans Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles. Mabrey is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on the season, while Charles contributes 16.8 points and 5.5 boards.

If the Fever were to advance to the Commissioner's Cup championship game, that would take place on July 1 at the home arena of the team with the best record. Minnesota currently leads the Western Conference standings, but Phoenix, Golden State, and Seattle all can still win the West.







