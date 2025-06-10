Indiana Fever Suffer Defeat at Atlanta

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever (4-5) dropped a 77-58 result on the road to the Atlanta Dream. Despite the loss, the Fever earned $1,000 for their Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, Peace Learning Center, bringing their tournament total to $7,000 with a 2-1 record.

The first quarter saw Indiana and Atlanta locked in a tight battle, trading buckets on either end of the court with Aari McDonald's six points leading the way for the Fever, but it was the Dream who would take the slight edge, up 22-19. Five points from DeWanna Bonner and Aliyah Boston in the second quarter made it a 33-33 game heading into the halftime break. Atlanta outshot the Fever through the third and fourth quarters, leading to the home team's victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston's assist on Kelsey Mitchell's jump shot in the third quarter marked her 250th career assist, becoming the second fastest center in WNBA history to do so.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 113th career block, giving her the 5th most in Indiana Fever history.

- Natasha Howard recorded her first double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) of the season and the 49th of her career.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ABC.







