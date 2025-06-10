WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Presented by Ally Tips off Thursday, June 12

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally will tip off on Thursday, June 12 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Saturday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the All-Star starters.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half hour edition of WNBA Countdown on ABC (5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET).

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection. Three "2-for-1 Days" will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 14, June 20 and June 27 through WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each "2-for-1 Day" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 2025 WNBA All-Stars for a chance to win a trip to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis*. One Grand Prize winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for two, consisting of round-trip coach air transportation, standard double occupancy hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 18, and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19.

As the WNBA's newest Changemaker partner, Ally is committed to working alongside the WNBA to enhance opportunities for fans to engage with the league and its stars. Enabling fans to help shape the All-Star rosters is a fitting first activation, and Ally will lend additional support to promoting this opportunity to fans throughout the voting window.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 will feature the league's biggest and brightest stars selected from across the entire WNBA without regard to conference affiliation.

WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

The two All-Star captains - the starters who receive the most fan votes - will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

How to vote:

Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once each day between midnight and 11:59PM ET) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference on both of the following platforms:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting presented by Ally ballot page at wnba.com/allstar/vote.

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can simply open the WNBA App and visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. Additionally, fans can view the WNBA All-Star Voting story on the Homepage. It will include short-form content that drives awareness of key dates and information and will also include a link that drives directly to the WNBA All-Star voting page, creating a seamless experience that allows fans to vote all while staying within our App. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The head coaches for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 4, regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET, and "WNBA Live presented by Panini."

WNBA Live presented by Panini is set to take place at the Indiana Convention Center on July 18-19. This interactive event offers WNBA fans of all ages a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of basketball, entertainment, and culture. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 12 at 12 PM EST via Ticketmaster.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR MOBILE DEVICE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes ends on 6/28/25. Open to permanent legal residents of the 50 U.S. & District of Columbia, who are 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate. Void where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules, which govern, & complete details. Limit of one entry per person and per email address per day of the Sweepstakes period.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.