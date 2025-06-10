Janelle Salaün Notches New Career-High in Valkyries' First-Ever Overtime Win over Sparks

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Janelle Salaün set a new career-high with 21 points in the Valkyries' 89-81 overtime Commissioner's Cup victory over the Sparks in Los Angeles on Monday. Kayla Thornton added 18 points and 13 rebounds, accounting for five of their 11 points in the extra frame. With Monday's win over the Sparks, the Valkyries match their longest winning streak in franchise history, building off of Saturday's win over the Las Vegas Aces. Golden State is now 2-2 in Commissioner's Cup play, with three cup games remaining.

The game was intense throughout but particularly down the stretch as buckets became sparse and defense took center stage. The Valkyries and Sparks went over four minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter, capped by two free throws by Janelle Salaün with 47.5 seconds left. Kelsey Plum ended the scoring drought for the Sparks with a 3-pointer that gave them a two-point lead. Rookie guard Carla Leite sank a game-tying floater with her off-hand that sent the game to overtime after the Valkyries thwarted Kelsey Plum's attempt at a game-winning response. Golden State took control in overtime, outscoring Los Angeles 11-3.

FÁGBÉNLÉ LEADS QUICK START

The Valkyries were clicking on all cylinders to open the game, making their first four shots and jumping out to an 11-3 lead. Temi Fágbénlé accounted for eight of the Valkyries' first 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting, scoring as many points as the Sparks during that span.

Fágbénlé was dominant inside, finishing with 14 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and a career-high four blocks.

VANLOO'S SUPERB PLAYMAKING

Julie Vanloo has been a spark plug off the Valkyries' bench but received her second start of the season on Monday, replacing Cecilia Zandalasini, who is away from the team while preparing to represent her country in EuroBasket. Vanloo was a maestro with her playmaking, dishing out seven assists in the first half. She started with a cross-court skip pass to the right corner for a wide-open Kayla Thornton 3-pointer. Then, after being trapped on the pick-and-roll, she threw a one-handed dime to Monique Billings in stride for a layup. In fact, six of her seven assists in the half were one-handed, including a beautiful quarterback-like read for a backdoor layup. Vanloo finished with a game-high eight assists.







