Kelsey Mitchell Wins Eastern Conference Week 3 Player of the Week

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2025 WNBA season, it was announced today.

This past week, the Fever went 2-0 with Mitchell averaging 20.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 2.5 APG. In the team's home victory against the Washington Mystics, Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 24 points, while also recording three assists, two steals and two rebounds. In a win against the Chicago Sky, Mitchell led the Fever again in scoring with 17 points, recorded five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

This is the third time in her career Mitchell has won Player of the Week, and her first win of the season.

Mitchell and the Fever return to action tonight against the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.







