Ty Harris to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Ty Harris underwent a successful left knee procedure on Tuesday. The procedure was done by Dr. Tariq Hendawi at Trinity Park Surgical Center in Arlington, Texas. Harris will miss the remainder of the 2025 season but is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.

Harris was drafted by the Wings seventh overall in 2020 and spent her first three WNBA seasons (2020-22) in Dallas. The 5-10 guard averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over 88 games with the Wings. The all-time assists leader for the University of South Carolina spent the 2023 and 2024 season with the Connecticut Sun, before the Wings acquired her this past February via a four-team trade. She led the WNBA in three-point shooting (.464) in 2023. Harris won a National Championship with the Gamecocks in 2017.

Harris played in five games in 2025, averaging 4.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, highlighted by a 10-point outing at the Atlanta Dream on May 24. Her .455 three-point shooting on the year leads the Wings.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.