Wings Downed by Sparks, 93-79

June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings fell at home to the Los Angeles Sparks 93-79 Friday night at College Park Center. DiJonai Carrington led the Wings in scoring for the second straight game, reaching double figures for the fifth consecutive outing with 16 points. Rookie Luisa Geiselsöder posted her finest outing since joining the WNBA with her first career double-double of 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, while fellow newcomer JJ Quinerly also posted career bests with 14 points and four assists.

The Wings (1-8) trailed by five at the half before the Sparks (3-6) opened up a double-digit lead in the third. Dallas, which was without both Paige Bueckers and Ty Harris for the third straight game, struggled with turnovers, committing 15 miscues on the night which Los Angeles turned into 21 points.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Los Angeles

Stevens (21)

Stevens (6)

Plus (9)

Dallas

Carrington (16)

Geiselsöder (10)

Geiselsöder (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 17, Los Angeles 21 The Dallas starting lineup remained unchanged for the third straight game with Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen getting the nod. The Wings struck first, corralling three straight offensive boards before Hines-Allen used a reverse layup to get on the board. Carrington followed with a three-pointer to give Dallas a 5-2 lead. The Sparks fired back, however, going on an 11-0 run with Dearica Hamby scoring seven of those 11, as the 13-5 LA lead forced the Wings to call timeout. Carrington's bucket from four feet out halted the LA run with 5:34 left in the quarter.

Dallas got a spark off the bench from Kaila Charles whose three-pointer cut the deficit to five with four minutes to go, while Teaira McCowan chipped in five points to tie Carrington for the team high after 10 minutes. The Wings were limited to 7-of-22 shooting in the first while the Sparks made 50-percent of their attempts (9-18) to hold a four-point lead after one.

Second Quarter: Dallas 23, Los Angeles 24 JJ Quinerly lifted the Wings early in the second, forcing a Sparks turnover then converting a pair of free-throws at the other end as Dallas was once again within five, 24-19, with 8:28 left. It was fellow rookie Aziaha James who got the Wings within two, 26-24, with seven minutes to go with a three-pointer.

The Sparks responded with a 13-1 run to take a 10-point lead with 4:27 left and forcing a Wings timeout. Carrington, Ogunbowale and Hines-Allen re-entered the game out of the timeout with all three and Charles scoring in an 8-0 Dallas run to make it a two-point game, 37-35, with 1:48 left in the first half. An Azurá Stevens three gave LA a five-point advantage which they clung to into the break, 45-40. Carrington and Charles tied for the team high with eight points over the first 20 minutes. Dallas assisted on 13 of 15 made field goals, while outrebounding LA 19-13.

Third Quarter: Dallas 15, Los Angeles 22 Los Angeles sprinted out to a 6-0 run to take an 11-point lead early in the third, 51-40, before Ogunbowale and Luisa Geiselsöder got the Wings back within six, 51-45, with 7:38 left in the frame. Carrington got the Wings within three, 56-53, with 4:26 left in the third, but LA responded with an 11-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at that point, 67-53 with less than a minute left in the third. The Sparks shot 61.5-percent from the field in the quarter to take a 12-point lead into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 24, Los Angeles 26 The Sparks kept their foot on the gas in the fourth as their lead swelled to 24. The Wings reserves would cut the final deficit down to 14 as Quinerly scored eight points in four minutes while Geiselsöder added four. Dallas shot 62.5-percent over the final 10 minutes.

On the night, Dallas shot 42.5 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line. LA shot 55.6 percent, 37.5 percent, and 73.7 percent, respectively. The Wings registered 24 assists on 31 makes, led by Geiselsöder's team-high six dimes. Dallas outrebounded LA 35-30, with Charles grabbing a season-high six boards. Charles added 10 points for her third double-digit scoring outing of the season.

Stevens led the Sparks with a game-high 21 points, while Hamby added 20.







