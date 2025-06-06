Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Aces Commissioner's Cup 6/7/25

June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries continue Commissioner's Cup play by hosting reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center on Saturday. The Valkyries have multiple former Aces on their team, including Head Coach Natalie Nakase, reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Tiffany Hayes and sophomore guard Kate Martin.

EARLIER START TIME AND THRIVE CITY MEAL OPTIONS

Saturday's game has an earlier start time than usual, tipping off at 12 p.m. and is broadcast exclusively on ABC. With the early start time, eateries in Thrive City outside of Chase Center will be operating on a brunch menu, with the Splash sports bar opening at 9:30 a.m. and the Miller & Lux steakhouse opening at 10 a.m.

Valkyries vs. Aces

Tipoff: 12 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries surrendered an eight-point fourth-quarter lead in their 86-77 Commissioner's Cup loss to the Mercury in Phoenix on Thursday. The Valkyries won their first preseason game in Phoenix, but were unable to secure their first Commissioner's Cup win in the same building. Golden State had five players score in double figures and Janelle Salaün nearly joined them with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. Veronica Burton was the Valkyries' top scorer with 16 points and did most of her damage from the free throw line, going 9-for-11. Her aggression was evident on both ends of the floor. » Full Game Recap

BATTLING AGAINST THE BEST

The WNBA has five teams with a win percentage of 65 percent or higher and the Valkyries will have played four of them consecutively after Saturday's matchup with the Aces. The Valkyries are 0-4 over this stretch, including two losses to the undefeated New York Liberty. That said, they've mostly been competitive against the league's best, only losing by five points in their rematch with the Liberty, holding a halftime lead against the undefeated Minnesota Lynx and an eight-point fourth-quarter advantage against the Phoenix Mercury. Kate Martin has maintained that Golden State is primarily focused on improving as the season progresses and this stretch against the best can go a long way in contributing to that growth.

LAS VEGAS SCOUTING REPORT

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson has done a bit of everything for the Las Vegas Aces, leading the team in points (22.8 PPG), rebounds (10.5 RPG), assists (4.2 APG), steals (2.3 SPG) and blocks (2.7 BPG). Wilson is the only WNBA player averaging a 20-point 10-rebound double-double - ranking top-three in both categories - and is the league's top shot blocker. The dominant post big is complemented by three dynamic guards averaging double-digit points - Jackie Young, Chelsea Cray, and Jewell Loyd. The Aces acquired Loyd in the multi-team trade that landed their former star guard Kelsey Plum with the Los Angeles Sparks.







